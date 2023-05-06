Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,228,749 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.52% of Guidewire Software worth $77,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after buying an additional 57,277 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,525,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,437,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,564,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 755,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 296,034 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,526 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $117,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,798. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.3 %

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.