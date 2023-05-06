Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $206.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.30.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.