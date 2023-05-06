Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 705 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $438,359.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $438,359.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,194,330.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $179.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $199.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.