Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.51 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,455,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.91 and a 200-day moving average of $237.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $187.89 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

