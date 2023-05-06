Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $8.59 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BX opened at $82.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.86. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Stories

