Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE OXY opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $54.30 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.53.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.