Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

XEL opened at $69.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.64.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

