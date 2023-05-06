Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after buying an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,568 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $183.93 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,508.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

