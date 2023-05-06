Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $139.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.09. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.80.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FERG. Societe Generale cut Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from £114 ($142.43) to £128 ($159.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

