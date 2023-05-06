Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 280 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,398,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,019,000 after acquiring an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Lennar by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $115.90.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

