Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 30 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

CHTR stock opened at $350.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $349.05 and a 200-day moving average of $363.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $515.66. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.43.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

