Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.
Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance
Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.
