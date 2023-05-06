Gulf Island Fabrication (GIFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.14 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

(Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the business of fabricating complex steel structures and modules and the provision of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: Services, Fabrication, Shipyard, and Corporate. The Services segment provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, and welding enclosures on offshore platforms and inland structures and at industrial facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.