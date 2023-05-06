GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $32.34 million and $1,043.69 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004023 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003821 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

