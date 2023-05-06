GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $61.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 374,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after purchasing an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

