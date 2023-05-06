Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after purchasing an additional 69,077 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.28. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

