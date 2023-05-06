Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRSW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark initiated coverage on Hammerhead Energy in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hammerhead Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Hammerhead Energy stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07. Hammerhead Energy has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.29.

