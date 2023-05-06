Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
Hanesbrands Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.