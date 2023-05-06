Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.58. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

