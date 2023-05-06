Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.06 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.31-0.42 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,445,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

