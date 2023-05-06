Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

