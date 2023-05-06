Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.31-$0.42 EPS.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.60.
HBI stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $13.28.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.
