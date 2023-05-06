Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.73

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 103675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.
HROW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
