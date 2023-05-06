Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.73

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.73 and last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 103675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HROW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harrow Health in a research note on Thursday.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harrow Health

About Harrow Health

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HROW. Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in Harrow Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 292,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Harrow Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.