Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.33–$0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of HSC stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $9.15. 1,853,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,432. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 940.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Harsco by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Harsco by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Featured Stories

