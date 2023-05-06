HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on May 16th

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $553.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88. HBT Financial has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker bought 2,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,535 shares of company stock worth $132,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 25.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

