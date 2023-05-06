HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

HBT Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

HBT stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $553.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.12.

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,859.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric E. Burwell bought 5,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $460,370.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,535 shares of company stock worth $132,851. Insiders own 58.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

