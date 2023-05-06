HC Wainwright Lowers Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target to $19.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BLCO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 350,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after buying an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 327.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,394,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

Featured Articles

