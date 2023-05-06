Head-To-Head Analysis: ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) versus Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Third Coast Bancshares has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 13.47% 7.31% 0.73% ESSA Bancorp 25.40% 9.54% 1.09%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Third Coast Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.34%. ESSA Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.89%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than ESSA Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and ESSA Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $161.17 million 1.17 $18.66 million $1.64 8.50 ESSA Bancorp $71.32 million 2.07 $20.07 million $2.09 6.78

ESSA Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Third Coast Bancshares. ESSA Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.