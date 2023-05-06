Head to Head Contrast: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) versus Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) and Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneDx and Oak Street Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $234.69 million 29.08 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -9.19 Oak Street Health $2.16 billion 0.00 -$509.20 million ($2.21) N/A

Oak Street Health has higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Street Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A Oak Street Health 1 14 2 0 2.06

This is a summary of current ratings for GeneDx and Oak Street Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Oak Street Health has a consensus target price of $33.27, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Oak Street Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than GeneDx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Oak Street Health shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of GeneDx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Oak Street Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and Oak Street Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64% Oak Street Health -23.57% N/A -25.08%

Risk & Volatility

GeneDx has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Street Health has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oak Street Health beats GeneDx on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneDx

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.