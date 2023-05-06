Head-To-Head Contrast: Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) vs. Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) and Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and Arkema, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust 2 0 0 0 1.00 Arkema 2 2 4 0 2.25

Arkema has a consensus price target of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arkema is more favorable than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust $309.99 million 9.62 $345.94 million N/A N/A Arkema $12.17 billion 0.60 $1.02 billion $13.54 7.14

This table compares Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and Arkema’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arkema has higher revenue and earnings than Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arkema has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and Arkema’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Arkema 8.48% 16.07% 8.54%

Summary

Arkema beats Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway. Its portfolio comprises office and retail properties in Singapore and Australia. The company was founded on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Arkema

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.