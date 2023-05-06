Head-To-Head Survey: Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) versus ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptogenix and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptogenix N/A N/A -$5.57 million ($2.06) -0.42 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.38 million ($4.08) -1.03

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synaptogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.0% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Synaptogenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Synaptogenix and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptogenix N/A -18.58% -17.43% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals N/A -315.43% -83.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Synaptogenix and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptogenix 0 1 0 0 2.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 280.05%. Given ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Synaptogenix.

Volatility and Risk

Synaptogenix has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Synaptogenix

(Get Rating)

Synaptogenix, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease. Synaptogenix, Inc. has licensing agreements with Stanford University; Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. It has a joint venture with JAGUAHR Therapeutics Pte. Ltd. and Bukwang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop immuno-oncology therapeutics for markets targeting the AhR pathway. Its partners include Almirall, Array BioPharma, and CSL Limited. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.