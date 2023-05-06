Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $833,000 Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Public Storage by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,362,000 after acquiring an additional 224,515 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $295.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.