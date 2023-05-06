HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.0786 on Major Exchanges

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $27.40 million and $756.43 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

