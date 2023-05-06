HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.25

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and traded as high as $15.16. HeidelbergCement shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 193,674 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

