Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $261.09

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.09 ($3.26) and traded as low as GBX 247.50 ($3.09). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 248.50 ($3.10), with a volume of 548,566 shares changing hands.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of £398.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,166.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 260.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 267.75.

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40,000.00%.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

