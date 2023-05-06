Hermez Network Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $180.81 million and $283,165.56 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for about $4.95 or 0.00017149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019574 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,842.23 or 0.99944383 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98901326 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,279.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

