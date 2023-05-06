Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 199,769 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $65,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hess by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 23,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $338,218,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.94.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES opened at $136.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $484,645.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,721 shares of company stock worth $7,391,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.