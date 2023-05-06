HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $44.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HF Sinclair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.67.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $66.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 8.13%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $190,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

