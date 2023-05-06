HI (HI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $436,485.55

HI (HI) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $18.44 million and approximately $436,485.55 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019674 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,732.50 or 1.00098913 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00671193 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $367,160.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

