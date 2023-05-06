HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.28 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $18.28 million and $517,735.87 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00671193 USD and is down -1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $367,160.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

