Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,677,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,123,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.78. 1,890,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,506. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

