Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Posts Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

HEP stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.10%.

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 25.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

