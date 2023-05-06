Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Insider Activity

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 367.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,330,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Hologic by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 40,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

