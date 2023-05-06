Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,941. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.99.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

