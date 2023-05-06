Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,088,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average is $200.99. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.