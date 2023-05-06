Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $82.66 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00005684 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $82.66 million and $18.86 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.73014884 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $16,983,977.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

