Horizen Price Tops $8.88 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.88 or 0.00030921 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $121.25 million and $6.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000866 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,655,894 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

