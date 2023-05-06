Horizen (ZEN) Price Hits $8.91 on Major Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $8.91 or 0.00030869 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $121.71 million and approximately $6.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00124460 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00046407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,656,719 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

