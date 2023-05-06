Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5266-5405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.84-$1.95 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.76. 8,677,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

