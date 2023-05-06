Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Argus raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.