HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80 to $4.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.080 billion to $2.088 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.21. The stock had a trading volume of 737,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,343. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.45 and its 200-day moving average is $343.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 49.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

