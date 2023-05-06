HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.0 million to $505.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.32 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.21. The company had a trading volume of 737,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $468.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $428.04.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total transaction of $3,592,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 613,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,358. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

