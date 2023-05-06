HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98 to $1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.0 million to $505.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.32 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.80-$4.85 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $444.21. 737,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,343. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $468.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.45 and a 200 day moving average of $343.49.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in HubSpot by 12.5% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $5,321,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 64.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 74.6% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after purchasing an additional 46,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

